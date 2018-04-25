LendingClub not necessarily a 'buy on the dip' - Morgan Stanley

Origination fees make up about 75% of LendingClub's (NYSE:LC) revenue, says analyst James Faucette, who has an Overweight rating and $6 price target on the stock. Fees may be disclosed at some point on the application, but not upfront, so that might be an issue.

Wedbush's Henry Coffey is less bullish on the stock, but not as dour about this particular situation. He suggests these could be technical violations that can be made to go away by LC writing a check. He rates the stock a Neutral with $4 price target.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares are at session lows, down 14.6% to $2.785.

Other fintech players: LendingTree (TREE -4.9% ), On Deck Capital (ONDK -3.5% )

