ConocoPhillips wins $2B arbitration award against Venezuela's PDVSA

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.2% ) says it has been awarded $2.04B in compensation from Venezuela's state-run PDVSA oil company by an international arbitration court for early dissolution of two joint ventures for producing oil in the country.

COP’s assets in Venezuela were expropriated in 2007 following the nationalization of the country’s oil industry.

The arbitration decision by the International Chamber of Commerce is a first step in a series of legal actions taken by COP to receive compensation for the assets; a separate arbitration before a World Bank tribunal is still pending.