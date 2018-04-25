Retail troubles graze Hawaii

via WSJ

Vacancy rates in Hawaii rose to 6.1% in Q4, according to CBRE, the highest level in three years (they retraced a bit in Q1 of 2018). According to CoStar, rents per square foot of $33.83 in Q1 were down from $35.16 a year earlier.

Still, there are no "dead malls," as retail never got overbuilt in Hawaii the way things did on the mainland U.S, where there's 24 square feet of retail space per capita vs. just 16 in Hawaii.

The 750K square-foot Ka Makana Ali‘i in West Oahu is the only new mall built on the island in 30 years.