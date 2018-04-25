Chesapeake Energy may be seeing short squeeze, 24/7 says

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1.5% ) tallied the biggest change in short interest during the two weeks ending April 13 after short sellers dumped 20.9M shares from their positions during the period, leaving 183.8M shares short, or 20.5% of CHK's total float.

Since the end of February, short interest in CHK has dropped by nearly 24M shares, nearly all coming in the latest reporting period, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

CHK reports Q1 earnings next week, and "shorts who were a little late to the party around the beginning of March may want to cover now and come back after" the results, according to 24/7.