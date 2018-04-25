Rough quarter for AGNC Investment

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income of $0.60 per share down from $0.63 in Q4. Dividend run rate is $0.54.

March 31 tangible book value per share of $18.63 down a full $1.06 from three months earlier. Today's close of $18.94 is a modest premium to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of -2.6%.

NIM for the quarter of 1.26% down 10 basis points from Q4.

Portfolio CPR of 8.6% down 150 basis points. Average projected portfolio life CPR of 7.6% down 80 basis points.

CEO Gary Kain: "The key market dynamics from 2017 - low volatility, steadily increasing equity valuations, stable longer-term rates, and tighter credit spreads - reversed course dramatically during the first quarter of 2018."

