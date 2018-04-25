EBITDA rockets higher at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reports total consolidated property EBITDA increased 30.7% to $1.50B in Q1 vs. $1.28B consensus. On a hold-normalized basis, EBITDA was up 20.2% to $1.37B.

Net income was up 179% to $1.62B during the quarter, inclusive of a $670M non-cash income tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 26% in Macau to $789M, while Las Vegas properties generated a 15.6% jump in EBITDA to $141M. Adjsuted EBITDA was up 49% at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore to $541M.

LVS +2.20% AH to $74.00.

