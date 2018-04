Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) releases its final update for FY18 consumer tax offerings with total TurboTax Online units up 6% Y/Y and total TurboTax units up 4%.

Intuit now expects Consumer Group revenue growth of 12% to 13% compared to the prior guidance of 7% to 9%.

TurboTax Desktop did drop 5% on the year to 5M units and TurboTax Free File Alliance dropped 3% to 1.2M units.

Intuit will report Q4/FY18 results on May 22.