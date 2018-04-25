Facebook easily beats in Q1 with 50% ad revenue growth

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 2.4% postmarket after easily topping expectations with its Q1 earnings as ad revenues grew by 50% Y/Y and user growth met expectations.

Daily active users rose 13% to 1.45B for March. Monthly active users also rose 13%, to 2.2B as of March 31.

Ad revenues grew by half to $11.795B from a year-ago $7.857B. Of that, mobile ad revenue made up 91%; a year ago mobile ad revenue was 85% of the total.

Capex for Q1 was $2.81B; liquidity came to $43.96B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

