Duke Realty tops estimates, lifts guidance

Q1 core FFO of $109M or $0.30 per share vs. $0.32 earned in Q1 one year ago, with the sale of the operations of the company's medical office properties taking place in-between. Estimates were for $0.29.

Total stabilized occupancy of 98.5%, flat for the quarter, down 20 basis points Y/Y. Total in-service occupancy of 97% up 130 basis points for the quarter, down 90 basis points Y/Y.

Same-property NOI of 3.4% Y/Y.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is lifted to $1.26-$1.32 from $1.24-$1.30 thanks to lease up of development pipeline going faster than expected.

Conference call tomorrow at 3 ET

DRE flat after hours

