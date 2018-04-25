AT&T -2.3% as revenue declines drive Q1 miss

AT&T (NYSE:T) is off 2.3% in postmarket action after missing on top and bottom lines with Q1 earnings, with revenues declining and falling short of consensus by more than $1B.

The company added wireless subscribers, but comparable revenue declines in legacy wireline, domestic video and wireless services were only partly offset by gains in strategic business services and wireless equipment.

Revenues fell 3.4%. Net income rose to $4.7B from a year-ago $3.5B; adjusted EPS rose nearly 15% to $0.85 but missed an $0.87 consensus.

"We’re off to a good start in 2018, both in growing our customer base and in building the world’s premier gigabit network,” says CEO Randall Stephenson. “Our investment in customer growth and our integrated service offerings helped drive solid first-quarter subscriber gains across our wireless, video and broadband businesses."

Revenue by segment: Consumer Mobility, $14.99B; Business Solutions, $9.19B.

In Entertainment Group, it added 312,000 DirecTV now subs to reach 1.46M subs. Total video net adds were 125,000, meaning declines in the linear business. Broadband IP added 154,000 net subs, with overall broadband at 82,000 net adds.

Net new North American wireless subs were 3.2M. Of those, 2.6M were in the U.S., driven by connected devices and postpaid; 543,000 were in Mexico.

Postpaid phone churn was 0.84%, best ever for a Q1. Prepaid had 192,000 phone net adds.

It's reiterated full-year guidance.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

