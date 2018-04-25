Chipotle races higher on improved sales

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 2.2% in Q1 to top the +1.3% consensus estimate.

Restaurant-level operating margin rose to 19.5% of sales. vs. 17.7% a year ago.

Labor costs increased 90 bps to 27.8% of sales.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 140 bps to 32.4%.

G&A expenses were up 20 bps to 6.7% of sales.

Chipotle says it anticipates comparable restaurant sales will increase at a low single-digit rate in 2018. The company expects to open 130 to 150 restaurants this year.

CEO update: "While the company made notable progress during the quarter, I firmly believe we can accelerate that progress in the future. We are in the process of forming a path to greater performance in sales, transactions, margins and new restaurants. This path to performance will be grounded in a strategy of executing the fundamentals while introducing consumer-meaningful innovation across the business."

