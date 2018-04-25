PayPal up more than 2% after earnings beat

Q1 total payments volume up 32% (or 27% on fx-adjusted basis) to $132B. 2.2B transactions, up 25%. 34.7 transactions per active account on LTM basis, up 8%. 8.1M active accounts added, with net new actives up 35%.

Merchant services TPV up 30% (fx-adjusted), making up 87% of total TPV vs. 85% a year ago. eBay Marketplaces volume up 6%.

Person-to-Person volume up 50% to almost $30B, with Venmo processing more than $40B of TPV over LTM.

$49B in mobile payment volume, up 52% Y/Y.

Full-year non-GAAP EPS seen at $2.31-$2.34, with Q2 of $0.54-$0.56.

