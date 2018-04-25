Light guidance dings eBay

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports that Q1 gross merchandising volume increased 10% Y/Y to $24.4B. GMV was up 7% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says global active buyers rose 4% during the quarter to top 171M.

Marketplace platforms generated $22.5B of GMV and $2.1B of revenue.

StubHub revenue was up 9% to $232M during the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin fell 100 bps to 27.9% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, eBay sees full-year revenue of $10.9B to $11.1B vs. $10.98B consensus and EPS of $2.25 to $2.30 vs. $2.29 consensus. Guidance for Q2 also came in a little light (Revenue $2.64B to $2.68B vs. $2.68B consensus, EPS of $0.50 to $0.52 vs. $0.53 consensus).