QEP Resources edges lower after Q1 loss, production decline

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -0.6% after-hours as it reports a Q1 loss alongside a better than expected $429M in revenues.

Q1 oil equivalent production fell 11% Y/Y to 11.7M boe from 13.1M boe in the year-ago quarter 2017, as oil and condensate output increased 6%, while natural gas and natural gas liquids production fell 17% and 33%, respectively.

QEP edges its full-year total oil equivalent production guidance higher to 48.3M-51.9M boe from its previous outlook for 47.7M-51.5M boe.

QEP says Q1 lease operating expense was $72.5M, or $6.18/boe, 17% higher than in the year-ago quarter, mostly due to the loss of lower LOE cost per boe as a result of the Pinedale divestiture; excluding the sale, LOE per Boe was down 2% in the quarter.