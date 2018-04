Q1 core earnings plus drop income of $37.9M or $0.24 per share vs. $33.6M and $0.22 in Q4. Dividend is $0.22.

March 31 book value per share of $7.41 down from $8.38 three months earlier. Today's close of $6.62 is about an 11% discount to March 31 book.

Economic loss for the quarter of nearly 9%, or 36% annualized.

Interest rate spread up 11 basis points to 1.31%.

Conference call at 9 ET

