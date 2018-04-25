SoCal strong, Mid-Atlantic weak as AvalonBay misses estimates

Q1 core FFO per share of $2.18 was up $0.09 from a year ago, and topped management estimates by a penny. The result was shy of Street estimates by $0.02, however.

Established communities: Revenue up 2.4% Y/Y, opex up 5.3%, NOI up 1.2%.

SoCal and Pacific NW were strong spots, with revenue up 4% and 3.6%, respectively. NOI in Pacific NW, however, dipped 0.6% thanks to a 15.5% jump in operating expenses.

Mid-Atlantic was a weak spot, with rent up 0.7% and NOI up 0.2%.

Q2 core FFO per share is guided to $2.16-$2.22.

Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET

