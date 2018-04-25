F5 Networks dips despite topping expectations with Q2

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is 1.6% lower after hours following fiscal Q2 earnings that beat the Street thanks to growth in the software solutions and services business.

Net income (non-GAAP) came to $143.3M, up from $127M. Revenues grew to $533.3M from $518.2M.

“We had solid execution across the organization during the second quarter,” says CEO François Locoh-Donou. "Our software business had another quarter of outstanding growth, driven by deployments in the public cloud, and our Services organization continues to deliver tremendous value to our customers and strong financial performance."

Revenue breakout: Products, $237.6M (down 1.5%); Services, $295.75M (up 6.7%).

For Q3 it has a revenue goal of $535M-$545M (vs. consensus for $538M) and a non-GAAP EPS target of $2.36-$2.39 (vs. expectations for $2.37).

Cash and equivalents fell to $595.9M from the $673.2M as of Sept. 30.

Press release