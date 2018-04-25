Stocks shrug off rising Treasury yields to end mixed

Stocks battled back from a weak start to finish mixed, with the Dow snapping a five-session losing streak helped by a surge in Boeing following the company’s strong earnings report.

Stocks held steady despite a continued rise in Treasury yields, as the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 4 bps to finish at 3.02%, its highest close in more than four years, and the two-year yield gained 3 bps to 2.49%, its highest in nearly a decade.

“I think ultimately the market has accepted the fact that we’re at 3% because there’s a reason for it,” says Nathan Thooft of Manulife Asset Management. “Economic data is good, so we should be happy about it.”

On the other hand, "earnings have been strong, but right now the market has a high bar for earnings with the tax cut in place," says Jeff Zipper of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The market also appears to be looking for any bad news" to sell.

Most of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the green but gains were limited, as energy and telecom services each added 0.8% but no other group advanced more than 0.5%.

June WTI crude oil rose 0.5% to $68.05/bbl.