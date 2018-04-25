AMD +8.6% on Q1 beats, upside guidance

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares pop 8.6% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 40% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $1.675B to $1.775B (consensus: $1.58B).

Revenue breakdown: Computing and Graphics segment revenue was up 95% on the year to $1.12B (+23% Q/Q) driven by strong sales of Radeon and Ryzen products. Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment was -12% Y/Y to $532M (+23% Q/Q).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 36% (+4 percentage points Y/Y); operating margin, 27% (-4 pp); R&D spend, $343M (+$72M); MG&A spend, $134M (+$11M); cash and equivalents, $1.1B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

