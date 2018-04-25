McKesson launches growth initiative, sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $12.80

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announces a multiyear growth initiative aimed at increasing efficiency, accelerating execution and improving long-term performance.

Growth priorities include expanded supply chain and commercialization services for drugmakers and medical supply manufacturers, enhanced solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical market and new offerings in retail that will strengthen the role of pharmacies in the delivery of patient care.

The initiative will be partially funded with savings from increased operating efficiencies, but will require a $150M - 210M after-tax charge in fiscal 2019.

2018 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $12.50 - 12. 80. There will also be a pre-tax carve-out of $100M ($0.31/share) related to the creation of a non-profit foundation dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.

Separately, the company has agreed to acquire Medical Specialties Distributors, a distributor of infusion and medical/surgical supplies and biomedical services to alternate site and home health providers, for $800M. The deal, expected to be modestly accretive to non-GAAP earnings, should close in the first half of fiscal 2019.