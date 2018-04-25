Peabody Energy reports higher coal sales but lower revenues per ton

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says Q1 coal sales rose 4.8% Y/Y to 48.3M short tons, with 40.8M tons from U.S. operations and 6.8M tons from Australian mining operations, but U.S. revenues per ton fell during the quarter.

BTU says most of its U.S. sales were from the Powder River Basin, which produced 32.4M tons for sale, up from 31.8M tons in the prior quarter and 31M in the year-ago quarter.

But average U.S. revenues fell to $18.01/ton from $18.96/ton a year ago, while operating costs of $14.63/ton rose from $14.03/ton in the year-ago quarter; in Powder River, average revenues fell to $12.02/ton while operating costs were at $9.72/ton vs. $12.70/ton and $9.75/ton in the year-ago quarter, respectively.

In the Midwest, BTU's Q1 average revenues per ton totaled $42.66/ton on sales of 4.7M tons vs. $42.96/ton and 4.4 M tons sold a year ago; operating costs jumped 13.2% Y?Y to $36.05/ton from $31.84 in the year-ago quarter, due to wet weather, scheduled repairs and maintenance, and higher diesel fuel prices.