Ford gains as focus turns to cutting costs

Ford (NYSE:F) tops profit estimates in Q1 on automotive revenue of $39B. North America led the way again for the automaker, with revenue of $24.8B and EBIT of $1.9B turned in. EBIT losses were recorded in South America, Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific.

The most interesting part of the earnings report might be the renewed focus on the bottom line moving ahead. The company announces cost and efficiency actions across the business of $11.5B and plans to lower capital expenditure spending by $5B from 2019 to 2022. Adding it all together, Ford now sees hitting an 8% adjusted EBIT margin in 2020, earlier than prior guidance of 2022.

Shares of Ford are up 2.61% to $11.40 in AH trading after rising 1.36% before the bell.

