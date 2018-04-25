Netgear beats profit expectations despite decline

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has posted Q1 earnings where it beat expectations though profits fell.

Net income on a GAAP basis declined to $5.6M from $16M; on a non-GAAP basis, it fell to $20.4M from $21.7M.

Operating margin was 2.5% on a GAAP basis (vs. year-ago 7%); non-GAAP operating margin was 7.5%, down from a year-ago 10%.

Net revenue by segment: Arlo, $96.2M (up 58.5%); Connected Home, $177.8M (down 8.5%); SMB, $70.98M (up 3.5%).

Cash flow from operations was $57M (trailing 12 month total is $135.3M).

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $340M-$355M and non-GAAP operating margin of 5.5%-6.5%.

