Reuters: EOG Resources seeking to pull out of British North Sea

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) says it is seeking to sell its British offshore business, which Reuters says could fetch more than $300M.

The assets include a 100% stake in the Conwy oilfield in the east Irish sea and a 25% interest in the Columbus gas project in the North Sea, according to the report.

The Conwy field produced ~11K bbl/day of oil in February and has 10.9M barrels of reserves, while the Columbus field is on track to start production “as early as 2019,” representing “a robust growth opportunity albeit with minimal near-term firm commitments.”