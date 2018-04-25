Airbus to hike production of A320 jet while Boeing maintains 737 plans

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) confirms plans to increase production of its narrowbody A320 jet to 63 per month beginning next year.

Airbus currently produces 55 A320-family aircraft per month, according to industry sources, and the news accelerates its previous plan to raise production to 60 aircraft a month by the same deadline.

But Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY), one of Airbus’s top engine suppliers, declines to endorse the new production plan publicly, saying it is too early to make such a commitment amid a switchover between engine models taking place as assembly lines run at record speeds.

U.S. rival Boeing (NYSE:BA) said today that it continues to see upward pressure on production rates of its 737 but did not announce a production hike over current plans to reach production of 57 of the narrowbody jets per month in 2019.