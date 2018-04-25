WSJ: Speaker maker Sonos files confidentially for IPO

Wireless-speaker firm Sonos has filed confidentially for an initial public offering that could value the company between $2.5B and $3B, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It may go public as soon as June or July, according to the report. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will lead the offering.

It's raised about $110M in primary funding, and it expected 2017 revenue to cross $1B.

Recently, it's partnered with rivals in the getting-smarter speaker space, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Sonos released its own smart speaker last year, powered by Amazon's Alexa, though it is working to add compability with Apple's Siri and Alphabet's Google Assistant.