South Carolina House votes down 13% SCE&G rate cut as too small

The South Carolina House votes overwhelmingly to reject the state senate's proposed 13% rate cut for South Carolina Electric & Gas customers, while arguing for an 18% cut that would protect the utility’s 700K customers from continuing to pay for SCE&G parent Scana's (NYSE:SCG) failed nuclear construction project.

The tax question now moves to a conference committee of House and Senate members with only seven working days left in the legislative session; if an agreement is not reached, rates might not be cut at all.

South Carolina Gov. McMaster has said he would veto any bill that does not cut bills by 18%, and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has threatened to pull its offer to buy Scana if any significant rate cut passes.