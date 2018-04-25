GE shareholders approve KPMG as auditor but only after large opposition

GE shareholders approve KPMG as the company’s auditor for another year, but only after overcoming substantial opposition in the wake of GE’s accounting issues and criticism from proxy advisory firms.

Only 65% of GE shareholders voted in favor of KPMG as auditor, according to preliminary results from GE’s annual meeting, which would represent one of the highest levels of shareholder opposition to an auditor at any company in recent years; last year, 94% of GE shareholders voted in favor of KPMG.

The SEC is investigating some of GE's accounting practices, including the company's recording of long-term service agreements and the need for increased reserves in its insurance operations, and KPMG did not flag any of the problems.