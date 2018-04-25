Morningstar logs broad revenue gains in Q1

Morningstar's Q1 earnings featured broad double-digit revenue gains a EPS that more than doubled Y/Y.

Revenue grew 16.2%, and organic revenue was up 13.7% (now including a full quarter from PitchBook).

Net income rose to $41.9M from $18M; it includes an after-tax gain of $7.8M with the sale of its 15(NYSE:C) board consulting services product line.

Average assets under management/advisement fell 2.1% to $198.2B

Revenue by key product: Morningstar Data, $45.1M (up 14.7%); Morningstar Direct, $33.9M (up 16.7%); Morningstar Investment Management, $28.5M (up 22.1%); Morningstar Advisor Workstation, $22.1M (up 11.3%); PitchBook Data, $20.9M (up 59.2%); Workplace Solutions, $19M (up 5.5%); Morningstar Credit Ratings, $7.5M (up 46.8%).

Revenue by type: License-based, $178.6M (up 14%); Asset-based, $50.7M (up 20.7%); Transaction-based, $14.2M (up 31.6%).

Free cash flow of $42.3M (cash from operations of $59.9M, and capex of $17.6M).

