Software results boost Spok Holdings earnings

Spok Holdings' (NASDAQ:SPOK) Q1 earnings made up for a decline in its key paging unit with near-17% gains in software revenues.

Net income fell, meanwhile, to $511,000 from $854,000, and EBITDA dropped to $3.46M from $4.61M a year ago.

Revenue breakout: Wireless, $24.2M (down 6.2%); Software operations, $9.47M (up 35.6%); Software maintenance, $9.37M (up 4.8%).

Software bookings were $18.1M vs. a year-ago $19.8M. Software backlog came to $35.9M as of March 31. Revenue renewal for software maintenance was greater than 99%.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenues of $161M-$177M, operating expenses of $158M-$165M, and capital expenditures of $4M-$8M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release