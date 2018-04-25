Range Resources +3% as quarterly production hits record

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) +3.2% after-hours as Q1 earnings and revenues top analyst expectations, and net production rises 13% Y/Y to average a record 2.19B cfe/day.

Q1 production consisted of 1.5B cf/day of natural gas, 103K bbl/day of natural gas liquids and 11.8K bbl/day of condensate and oil, which the company says makes it one of the top 10 U.S. natural gas producers and a top three NGL producer among E&P companies.

RRC says Q1 non-GAAP cash flow was a record $323M, compared to $258M in the year-ago quarter.

RRC says it drilled and completed 29 wells during Q1 with a 100% success rate; the company says it is on target with its $941M capex budget for FY 2018.

RRC expects full-year production will average ~2.2B cfe/day, which would represent 11% Y/Y growth.