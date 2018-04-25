Vale's Q1 results come in weaker than expected

Vale (NYSE:VALE) reports Q1 earnings of $1.59B, below analyst consensus estimate of $1.92B and $2.49B reported in the year-ago quarter, as costs rose and iron ore prices fell.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA totaled to $3.97B, below the $4.38B consensus as well as the $4.31B reported the prior-year quarter, and net operating revenue of $8.6B fell just short of the $8.7B consensus while rising 1% Y/Y.

Capex for the quarter totaled $890M, which Vale says was the smallest such outlay for a Q1 since 2005.

But Vale cut net debt to $14.9B during Q1 from more than $18B at year-end 2017, reaching the lowest level in nearly seven years.

Vale already said total iron ore production fell in the quarter due to heavy rains but kept its full-year goal at 390M metric tons.