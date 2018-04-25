Goldcorp reports below consensus Q1 earnings as production slips 10%

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -1.9% after-hours as Q1 earnings come in short of analyst expectations as well below EPS of $0.20 in last year's Q1.

GG says Q1 gold production totaled 590K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $810/oz., compared to 655K oz. at AISC of $800/oz. for the same quarter a year ago.

The company reaffirms FY 2018 guidance for gold production of 2.5M oz. at AISC of $800/oz.

GG says the Peñasquito Pyrite Leach project has advanced to 86% completion and ahead of schedule, the Musselwhite Materials Handling project advanced to 65% completion on schedule, and the Borden project is on track for commercial production by H2 2019.

GG also says its program to implement $250M of sustainable annual efficiencies by mid-2018 is on track, with $210M achieved at the end of Q1,