Opioid prescriptions dropped 12% in 2017, according to a report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.

The figure is believed to be the biggest decline in nearly 25 years.

The statistic comes amid a searing epidemic that took more than 42,000 lives in 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

