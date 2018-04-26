Macron sees U.S. pulling out of Iran deal

"My view - I don't know what your president will decide - is that he will get rid of this [Iran nuclear] deal on his own for domestic reasons," France's Emmanuel Macron told journalists in Washington.

"We think at least 250K to 350K barrels of Iranian crude [a day] could be at risk of disruption if sanctions are brought back into place," said Ehsan Khoman, head of research at MUFG. "WTI above $75 could firmly take place."

Crude futures +0.3% to $68.23/bbl.

