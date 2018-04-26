Japan's Abe will not call snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is "not considering at all" calling a snap election now, while pledging to clarify the facts over recent scandals including document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

"What is called for now is proper debate on policy, and carrying out the policies I promised last year," he said, referring to the previous general election in October.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY