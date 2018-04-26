Ceridian HCM Holding announces pricing of initial public offering

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) priced its initial public offering of 21M shares of common stock at a price of $22.00 per share.

The underwriters have a greenshoe option for another 3.15M shares.

The initial public offering is expected to close on April 30.

Ceridian’s shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 26 under the ticker symbol “CDAY.”

The company intends to use the net proceeds and a concurrent $100M private placement to redeem the $475M principal amount of its outstanding 11% Senior Notes due 2021 as well as to pay a portion of the interest accrued on the Senior Notes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers.

Source: Press Release