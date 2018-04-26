ECB meeting on tap

Investors are tuning in to the ECB's latest policy decision this morning, as well as updates to the bank's quantitative easing plans and a press conference from Mario Draghi.

Amid trade tensions across the globe and signs of a slowdown in the eurozone, most economists expect the ECB to keep rates on hold.

Draghi also warned in Washington last week that rising protectionism might already be hurting business and consumer sentiment.

Euro +0.1% to $1.2178.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR