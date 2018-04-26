Dunkin' Brands reports negative comp in U.S.

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports U.S. comparable sales at Dunkin' Donuts stores fell 0.5% in Q1 vs. -0.4% consensus estimate. Comparable sales were down 1.0% at Baskin-Robbins outlets.

Dunkin' Donuts international comparables sales were up 2.1% during the quarter.

Operating margin improved 70 bps to 31.8% of sales.

During Q1, the company added a net 71 new Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, including 56 DD's in the U.S.

"We are pleased with the progress we made in the first quarter with our plan to transform Dunkin' Donuts U.S. into a beverage-led, on-the-go brand," notes Dunkin' Donuts U.S. President Dave Hoffmann.

DNKN +1.75% premarket to $63.30.

