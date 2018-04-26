Ford makes sharp cuts to U.S. sedan portfolio

Ford (NYSE:F) announces that it will stop selling all sedans in the U.S. except the Mustang and a new Focus model.

The company expects that by 2020 almost 90% of its portfolio will be trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles.

"Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America," said the automaker.

The strategy to "feed" the healthier parts of its business was tipped earlier this year by CEO Jim Hackett.