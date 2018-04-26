Mortgage REIT M&A: Two Harbors buying CYS Investments

The stock and cash deal would value CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) at $7.79 per share based on CYS's March 31 adjusted book value. That's a 17.7% premium to yesterday's close of $6.62.

CYS, last night, reported a nasty Q1, with book value slumping nearly 12% in the three months to start the year.

Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) sees the combination as being able to reduce the operating expense ratio by 30-40 basis points. The current quarterly dividend of $0.47 is seen being maintained.

A joint conference call is set for 9 ET.

Source: Press Release