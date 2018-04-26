Gulfport Energy sells interest in Strike Force Midstream

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) announces that it sold a 25% interest in Strike Force Midstream to EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) for $175M.

Strike Force Midstream is a midstream joint venture between Gulfport and EQT Corporation consisting of natural gas gathering assets to support dry gas Utica Shale development in Belmont and Monroe Counties, Ohio.

The company anticipates that its capital obligations associated with Strike Force Midstream during 2018 will be eliminated post-deal and forecasts its non-D&C capital expenditures for full year 2018 to be reduced by approximately $20M from its previously provided guidance.

The transaction is expected to close on May 1.

