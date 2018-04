Q1 core FFO per share of $2.48 is up from $2.37 a year ago, and topped estimates by $0.02. Dividend is $2.00.

Same-store (2,052) numbers: Revenue up 2.1% Y/Y to $549.9M, operating costs up 3.3% to $154M, NOI up 1.7% to $395.9M. Gross margin down 40 basis points to 72%. Square foot occupancy down 90 basis points 92.3%, REVPAF up 2.1% $15.96.

Conference call at 2 ET

PSA flat premarket