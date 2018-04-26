Citrix Systems +2.4% on Q1 beats, upside guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are up 2.4% premarket after yesterday’s Q1 earnings beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $710M to $720M (consensus: $706.15M) and EPS from $1.18 to $1.22 (consensus: $1.08).

FY18 guidance was raised to revenue of $2.88B to $2.91B (consensus: $2.88B; was: $2.86B to $2.88B) and EPS of $5.20 to $5.30 (consensus: $4.92; was: $4.80 to $4.90).

Press release

Analyst action: Berenberg downgrades Citrix Systems from Buy to Hold with a price target of $107, an 11% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Joseph Bori steps to the sideline on limited upside to his target price.

Previously: Citrix beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (April 25)