International segment paces UPS in Q1

UPS (NYSE:UPS) trades higher after reporting double-digit revenue growth in Q1.

Revenue was up 7.2% in the U.S. Domestic segment to $10.2B, with strong results across product types. Operating profit in the segment fell 20% to $756M, due in part to severe winter weather costs.

International segment revenue increased 15% to $3.53B. Exports shipments per day jumped 12%. Operating profit was up 15% to $594M.

Looking ahead, UPS anticipates 2018 EPS of $7.03 to $7.37 vs. $7.24 consensus. The company projects free cash flow of $4.5B to $5.0B this year and capital expenditures of $6.5B to $7.0B.