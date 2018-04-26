ConocoPhillips +1.2% after topping expectations

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $1.1B, or $0.96 per share vs. an adjusted loss of $0.2B, or ($0.14) per share, in the quarter a year ago.

Increased its quarterly dividend by 7.5%, upped its planned share repurchases by 33%; repurchased $0.5B in Q1; on track for FY share repurchases of $2B.

Total realized price during Q1 was $50.49/boe, compared with $36.18/boe in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher average realized prices on a more liquids-weighted portfolio.

Q1 production excluding Libya totaled 1.224B boe/day, up 4% Y/Y when excluding the impact of dispositions. Grew Y/Y production in the Lower 48 Big 3 - Eagle Ford, Bakken and Delaware - by 20%.

Paid down $2.7B of balance sheet debt. Ended the quarter with $17B of debt and $5B of cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook: Q2 production is expected to be 1,170-1,210/boe, while full-year 2018 production guidance is expected to increase to 1,200-1,240/boe. 2018 capital guidance of $5.5B is unchanged.

COP +1.2% premarket

Q1 results