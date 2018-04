Q1 adjusted net income of $633.5M or $1.86 per share vs. $415.5M and $1.22 a year ago.

Total average daily volume in Q1 of 22.2M contracts up from 17.1M a year ago, with interest rate volume of 11.9M up from 9.2M, and equity volume of 4.1M up from 2.8M.

Average rate per contract of $0.706 down from $0.731.

Clearing and transaction fee revenue up 23% to $974M. Market data revenue down 2% to $95M.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: CME beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 26)