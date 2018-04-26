PepsiCo reaffirms full-year profit guidance

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) reaffirms full-year profit guidance for EPS of $5.70 after recording a $0.03 EPS beat in Q1.

Organic revenue growth of 2.3% in Q1 topped the expectation from analysts for a 1.68% increase.

By segment, Latin America (+14%) and Frito-Lay North America (+3%) helped to offset soft sales at Quaker Foods North America (0%) and North America Beverage (-1%),

PepsiCo may have lost some market share to Coca-Cola brand products in Q1.

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi: "Although we continued to face challenges in North America Beverages, the sector had sequential improvement in top line momentum since the fourth quarter of 2017. We continued investing in and growing share in a number of faster-growing, future-facing categories. However, competitively we recognize the need to step up investments in core carbonated soft drinks, which we intend to responsibly do."

