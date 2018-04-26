Hershey's beat Q1 estimates

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports net sales rose 4.4% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Volume contributed 2.4% in the quarter.

Segment sales: North America: $1.75B (+4.4%); International & other: $220.3M (+8.8%).

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 260 bps to 44.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 150 bps to 21.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: ~+5% to +7%; Gross margin rate: ~-125 bps Y/Y; Tax rate: 19% to 20%; GAAP EPS: $4.73 to $4.98; Adjusted EPS: $5.33 to $5.43 (+14% to +16%).

