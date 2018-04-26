Domino's sales sizzle again

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) jumps in premarket trading after the pizza chain reports domestic store comparable sales growth of 8.3% in Q1 to smash the consensus estimate for a 4.7% increase.

International same-store sales growth of 5.0% was also ahead of expectations.

Net income soared 42% to $26.4M during the quarter. EPS was up 74%, due in part to a lower share count after buybacks.

Domino's ended the quarter with 14,966 total stores vs. 14,856 stores heading into the quarter.

DPZ +7.25% premarket to $250.45.

